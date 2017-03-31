 

Technology and Transparency in the Fight Against Ad Fraud

Identity theft and credit card fraud make the headlines for their damage and deception, but there's another putrid kind of fraud that, according to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's "The Business of Hacking," requires less risk and effort and has a higher payout potential: ad fraud. The chicanery is rampant throughout the digital advertising ecosystem and has many different varieties. And while it's true that many players in the supply chain have incentives to ignore the problem, there's a growing momentum to stop ad fraud's costly creep. MINDY CHARSKI

Infographic: How to Achieve Effective Omni-Channel Marketing

Keeping on top of changing user behaviour is an important challenge for businesses to face, as customers expect a fluid transition between the desktop, mobile and in-store experiences. This means that to reach this audience effectively, your marketing needs to be delivered with consistency across multiple channels. FRI 31 MARCH 2017

Top Ways to Avoid Stale Content: Tips for Industrial Marketers

Research conducted by the Content Marketing Institute and Marketing Profs shows that 85% of manufacturing marketers are now participating in content marketing. At a basic level, best-in-class content marketers know that the most efficient way to get an audience hooked on content is current, relevant, and compelling material. Keeping your content fresh is critical to a successful marketing strategy. FRI 31 MARCH 2017 | PATRICK MAHONEY

Certifying Localization Readiness to Enhance Micro Experiences

Digital globalization may sound like a fairly obvious process to content leaders and owners who may therefore define it in a too narrow fashion, i.e. pushing content out to the world. Like for other business processes they should mind the gap between quick assumptions and fast execution. Digital globalization entails the deployment of content across multiple markets and a multitude of steps. So it must be managed holistically and precisely to be truly efficient. WED 29 MARCH 2017 | BRUNO HERRMANN

The Elusive Definition of an Enterprise CMS

Many web CMS vendors and open source communities describe their web content management (WCM) systems as enterprise. But what does enterprise mean in this context? Are there web CMSs out there that are not enterprise? Does it even matter? Is it beneficial for organizations to invest in an enterprise web CMS, or is it just a fancy marketing buzzword that carries little meaning? MON 27 MARCH 2017 | MARIANNE KAY

How Brands Can Heat Up Their Campaigns to Win with Basketball Fans

With passionate basketball fans gearing up for an exciting tournament season, it's an ideal time for brands to capitalize on these events to reach massive audiences through strategic campaigns. With that in mind, here are three key tips to help marketers win big and engage fans this season. FRI 24 MARCH 2017 | KATHY KAYSE

Publishers Make a Fraction of Revenue From Third-Party Platforms: Here’s What To Do About It

Digital publishers eager to reach more eyeballs often turn to external distribution platforms to disseminate content to the masses. But new research reveals that this strategy may not be paying off as effectively as digital content providers have banked on. WED 22 MARCH 2017 | ERIK J. MARTIN

Envoy: A Case of Podcast Potential

Content marketing is hot, but many companies find that actually producing quality content on a regular basis takes too much time. Similar to those companies, Envoy wanted to give back to its customers by creating engaging, useful content in the form a podcast, but the small 37-person team didn't have the resources to spare for in-depth content marketing efforts. MON 20 MARCH 2017 | THERESA CRAMER

Gmail Tabs’ Impact Four Years Later

Gmail started categorizing all incoming emails and sorting them to separate tabs with in the inbox. Nearly four years later, email marketing is alive and thriving despite prophecies that Gmail's tabbed inbox would make email marketing irrelevant. FRI 17 MARCH 2017 | TOM SATHER

3 Strategies for Navigating Corporate Silos to Create Killer Global Content

In today's evolving digital era, marketers' quest toward stellar, customer experience-driven content is never ending. As much as organizations would love to discover the secret to global content marketing before their competitors do, this is easier said than done. WED 15 MARCH 2017 | IAN BROOKS

Content Globalization Strategies for Media Companies

It's not easy taking information across borders. That's particularly ironic in a digital environment where the ability for information to cross borders is relatively seamless. For media companies, simply being in the digital environment where content can technically be accessed globally does not mean they are global media companies. MON 13 MARCH 2017 | LIN POPHAL
