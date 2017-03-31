Top Story:

Identity theft and credit card fraud make the headlines for their damage and deception, but there's another putrid kind of fraud that, according to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's "The Business of Hacking," requires less risk and effort and has a higher payout potential: ad fraud. The chicanery is rampant throughout the digital advertising ecosystem and has many different varieties. And while it's true that many players in the supply chain have incentives to ignore the problem, there's a growing momentum to stop ad fraud's costly creep.